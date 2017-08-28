Claiming ignorance on state capture won't wash, says Jonas

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has rubbished ANC leaders who now claim not to have known about instances of state capture.

Jonas suggested that it was disingenuous of these leaders to claim ignorance. Without mentioning names, Jonas questioned their stewardship of the country.

"It has become common now for the leadership of the ruling party to say: 'We didn't know.' And I get worried when leaders don't see anything wrong with that ... because it speaks to the kind of people who are running this country."