Corrupt ANC politicians have been blamed for a climate of "fear‚ intimidation‚ assassinations and killings" in Richmond‚ the Moerane Commission of Inquiry heard in Durban on Monday.

"Those that are doing the stealing want to eliminate those that are trying to expose them‚" testified DA constituency head for Richmond‚ Dean Macpherson.

In the past few months Richmond councillor Sfiso Mkhize‚ deputy mayor Thandazile Phoswa‚ municipal manager S'bu Sithole and ward councillor Ntokozo Lithi Maphumulo were gunned down in the small KwaZulu-Natal town.

Macpherson told the commission – established to probe the underlying causes of the murder of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal - that Sithole was unpopular due to his strong stance against corruption.