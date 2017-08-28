President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane‚ described as a wealthy playboy after being made a director in a number of Gupta-controlled companies‚ says he will clear his name.

"I am selling my shares to be able to focus my time on clearing my name‚" Duduzane said in an open letter on Monday afternoon.

The letter was directed at former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Duduzane questioned why the former finance minister never took the blame for anything that has happened in the country in the past few years.

“Mr Gordhan‚ you were finance minister of this country for over six of the last eight years‚ yet take no responsibility for this country’s economic performance in that time. It is always somebody else’s fault.

“While you were in charge at Treasury‚ starting in 2009‚ the South Africa economy flat lined‚ unemployment rose from 21% to 27% and national debt increased from 31% to a record 51%. These are the facts and history will judge you on them.