Duduzane Zuma breaks silence‚ attacks Pravin Gordhan
President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane‚ described as a wealthy playboy after being made a director in a number of Gupta-controlled companies‚ says he will clear his name.
"I am selling my shares to be able to focus my time on clearing my name‚" Duduzane said in an open letter on Monday afternoon.
The letter was directed at former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.
Duduzane questioned why the former finance minister never took the blame for anything that has happened in the country in the past few years.
“Mr Gordhan‚ you were finance minister of this country for over six of the last eight years‚ yet take no responsibility for this country’s economic performance in that time. It is always somebody else’s fault.
“While you were in charge at Treasury‚ starting in 2009‚ the South Africa economy flat lined‚ unemployment rose from 21% to 27% and national debt increased from 31% to a record 51%. These are the facts and history will judge you on them.
“You have used various state bodies such as the FIC and the Reserve Bank to try and destroy me and my business colleagues with no proof of misconduct. Yet you accuse us of state capture.
“You had no shame in wasting taxpayers’ money on your recent legal action‚ which everybody knew was a waste of time‚ and taxpayers’ money – and which you lost. If you had any conscience you would pay those costs back personally‚ but you never will‚” said Duduzane.
Last week another of Zuma’s sons‚ Edward‚ heckled the former finance minister during an address in Pietermaritzburg.
"Pravin‚ you are lying!" bellowed the younger Zuma.
"You sold this country to Rupert!" he shouted‚ as Gordhan called for an active citizenry to prevent individuals with personal motives from looting the country.
Gordhan was delivering the keynote address during the Gandhi Memorial Lecture in Mountain Rise‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ on Friday evening.
Edward labelled him a traitor for voting with opposition MPs in trying to oust his father as the country's president. Other protesters waved placards labelling Gordhan a stooge of white monopoly capital.
In his letter‚ released on Monday‚ Duduzane further accused Gordhan of blocking a state bank and yet it was rumoured that he owned shares in various companies especially those in the financial services sector.
“All of my bank accounts have been closed by your ‘friends’ in the banking industry. Likely with your support. Anybody can see that you are in bed with them‚ rather than on the side of hard-working South African citizens‚” said Duduzane.
He further questioned why nothing happened to monopoly businesses found to be in the wrong by the Competition Commission.
“I am selling my shares to be able to focus my time on clearing my name. At this point I would advise you to refrain from further public statements which could affect the current sales and my reputation. I reserve my rights to pursue legal action for the harm you are causing‚” Duduzane concluded.
