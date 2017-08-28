Politics

Pravin Gordhan calls on lawyers over Duduzane Zuma letter

28 August 2017 - 17:49 By Ernest Mabuza
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Pravin Gordhan‚ the former finance minister now serving as an ANC MP‚ said on Monday he has referred the open letter written by President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ to his lawyers to look at.

Zuma‚ who has featured prominently in the leaked Gupta e-mails‚ and in Public Protector’s State of Capture report‚ accused Gordhan of using state bodies to try and destroy Zuma and his businesses colleagues with no proof of misconduct.

“All of my bank accounts have been closed by your ‘friends’ in the banking industry‚” Duduzane Zuma said in the open letter.

When contacted for comment on Monday afternoon‚ Gordhan said that as Zuma said in his open letter that he reserved his rights to pursue legal action for the harm Gordhan was doing‚ Gordhan decided to refer the matter to his lawyers.

“The context matters. Why all of this? Two brothers getting noisy in the space of four days‚” Gordhan said.

He was referring to an attack by President Zuma’s other son‚ Edward Zuma‚ who disrupted Gordhan while he was addressing the Gandhi Memorial Lecture in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Edward Zuma‚ who was dressed in a dark suit and a tie‚ shouted: “All what you are saying you are lying. Pravin‚ you are lying! You are lying‚ you are telling people lies… You sold the country‚ you sold the country...”

