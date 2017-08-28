Pravin Gordhan‚ the former finance minister now serving as an ANC MP‚ said on Monday he has referred the open letter written by President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ to his lawyers to look at.

Zuma‚ who has featured prominently in the leaked Gupta e-mails‚ and in Public Protector’s State of Capture report‚ accused Gordhan of using state bodies to try and destroy Zuma and his businesses colleagues with no proof of misconduct.

“All of my bank accounts have been closed by your ‘friends’ in the banking industry‚” Duduzane Zuma said in the open letter.