R1.5-billion for apartheid victims but thousands still waiting for money

A former senior Truth and Reconciliation Commission official has lambasted government for the slow pace in providing reparations to those who had been identified as victims of apartheid.

Nearly two decades after the ad hoc restorative justice body made its recommendations to provide relief for victims‚ the President’s Fund - which was established in order to finance the recommended reparations - had grown to around R1.5-billion while thousands of victims continued to suffer.

“I’m getting close to giving up on whether the government actually appreciates the pain of those victims of apartheid atrocities who need reparations‚” said former TRC commissioner and head of the commission’s investigative unit Dumisa Ntsebeza.

“It’s amazing that a fund that was established at the turn of the century has still not benefited those for whom it was intended.

“I’ve reached a point where I’m completely disappointed in the manner in which the President’s Fund has either been financed or has dealt with whatever funds there are. I haven’t had any indication that the kinds of beneficiaries who should have been recipients of the proceeds of the fund are actually getting anything.”