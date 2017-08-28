Politics

Zwane urges mines to improve safety after Harmony deaths

28 August 2017 - 12:06 By Timeslive
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has urged mines to step up health and safety efforts after three miners died at a Harmony Gold mine.

"We are concerned about the accidents we are seeing in the industry. As we head towards the last quarter of the year‚ we are asking that employers and the workforce remain alert and continue to prioritise safety‚ and as the Regulator we will be increasing inspections‚" Zwane said in a statement.

"We continue to engage with business and labour unions to look at how we can together ensure that the positive strides we have made on health and safety are not reversed."

A third miner has died at Harmony's Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville‚ the company said on Monday.

Five miners were trapped on Friday morning after a tremor caused sections of the gold mine outside Johannesburg to collapse.

The company said rescue workers would continue the search.

