ANC asked to lead a complaint of racism against Rajesh Gupta

Lawyers for Human Rights and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation have approached the ANC to lead a case of racism against Rajesh Tony Gupta at the Human Rights Commission‚ either as the sole complainant or with them.

The organisations sent a letter to the ANC a week ago appealing for secretary general Gwede Mantashe to take up the complaint against Gupta for allegedly “referring to his employees as monkeys and causing them much distress”.

They hope to get a response from the party by Friday. Similarities between this case and that of former estate agent Penny Sparrow for racism – whom the ANC reported to the Equality Court – prompted the groups to ask the ANC to lead the way.