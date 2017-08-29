Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says business advisory groups should be set up to enable consultation on radical economic transformation and policy shifts after the ANC's elective conference in December.

Dlamini-Zuma told the Gibs Forum on Tuesday that no patriotic South African would be comfortable with the current status quo - of poverty‚ unemployment and glaring inequality - and should work with the government to turn things around.

It could no longer be "business as usual"‚ she said.

The relationship between government and business is strained after a series of actions by President Jacob Zuma and his administration‚ which has dented business confidence.

Dlamini-Zuma said the "trust deficit" had to be addressed.