Duduzane Zuma 'is feeling the heat'

President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, a business partner and friend of the Guptas, has launched a stinging attack on former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in what observers say is a sign of desperation as pressure mounts over state capture revelations.

In an open letter on Monday, Duduzane said he was selling all his shares in all Gupta-linked companies. He revealed that "all" his bank accounts had been closed due to his association with the controversial family.

He said he would focus on "clearing my name".

He has been deeply immersed in the Gupta family and their businesses, leaked Gupta e-mails show. They tell of the family helping him to buy an expensive home in Dubai, to organise and pay for his wedding and to clean up messes in his personal life.