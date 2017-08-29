If you have evidence of corruption against Mongameli Bobani‚ don’t keep it in your briefcase – show me.

This was the demand by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa in one of a string of furious e-mails between him and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. The e-mails reveal how the conflict between Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and his ousted deputy has spilled over to their national bosses.

Both Maimane and Holomisa have closed ranks around their Bay deployees‚ with each urging the other to act to resolve the political stalemate‚ which has dragged on for about eight months.

Things came to a head last week when Bobani was voted out as deputy mayor at a dramatic council meeting.

The motion had been put forward by new coalition partner the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and was supported by the DA‚ COPE and ACDP.

Detailing the extent to which their relationship had frayed‚ Trollip said that minutes before Bobani was voted out‚ he put an arm around the mayor and whispered‚ “I beat you. F*** you‚” before triumphantly lifting his arms as he believed the attempt to remove him had failed.

Full story in The Herald