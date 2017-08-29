Politics

Furious Holomisa demands Maimane show proof of Bobani's corruption

29 August 2017 - 08:49 By Rochelle De Kock And Siyamtanda Capa
Former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Eugene Coetzee

If you have evidence of corruption against Mongameli Bobani‚ don’t keep it in your briefcase – show me.

This was the demand by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa in one of a string of furious e-mails between him and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. The e-mails reveal how the conflict between Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and his ousted deputy has spilled over to their national bosses.

Both Maimane and Holomisa have closed ranks around their Bay deployees‚ with each urging the other to act to resolve the political stalemate‚ which has dragged on for about eight months.

Things came to a head last week when Bobani was voted out as deputy mayor at a dramatic council meeting.

The motion had been put forward by new coalition partner the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and was supported by the DA‚ COPE and ACDP.

Detailing the extent to which their relationship had frayed‚ Trollip said that minutes before Bobani was voted out‚ he put an arm around the mayor and whispered‚ “I beat you. F*** you‚” before triumphantly lifting his arms as he believed the attempt to remove him had failed.

Full story in The Herald 

UDM, DA unity fractures over 'dirty tricks' against deputy mayor

The UDM is heading to court tomorrow to try to overturn a Nelson Mandela Bay metro council decision to remove deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.
DA at mercy of opposition parties in Nelson Mandela Bay

Bobani’s axing leaves council hung and puts brakes on decisions
Maimane rejects UDM’s ultimatum

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has refused to accede to the UDM’s ultimatum to reinstate Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani by Monday.
