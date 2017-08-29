The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Tuesday denied that it had withdrawn "at the last minute" from submitting evidence at the Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

IPID officials were meant to take the stand on Monday‚ but did not. Instead‚ a representative from the DA and another from the SA Local Government Association testified on Monday and Tuesday.

Commission secretary Solo Mdledle had told reporters on Tuesday that IPID had withdrawn at the last minute.

"Yes they were supposed to give evidence but withdraw at the last minute saying they want to prepare their submission‚" said Mdledle.

But IPID spokesman Moses Dlamini denied this‚ saying their decision was communicated way before time with the commission. Dlamini confirmed that they were due to appear on Monday‚ but that they asked for an extension‚ which was granted.