Nongoma mayor Albert Mncwango has welcomed a forensic investigation into how the KwaZulu-Natal government spent more than R200-million earmarked for drought-relief in the province.

Nongoma was one of the areas hardest hit by drought after four major rivers and dams ran dry last year. These included White Umfolozi‚ Black Umfolozi and Mona rivers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday‚ Mncwango said at the time Nongoma residents were promised that dams would be built and they would be compensated for the loss of their livestock.

“But none of this has materialised even though huge amounts of money was set aside by the provincial government for drought relief‚” he said.

He also revealed that cattle feed had come late and was insufficient to help all those who were affected by the devastating drought.