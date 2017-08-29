President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane says there is no evidence suggesting that he and the Gupta family are guilty of corruption.

“People are innocent until proven guilty. I challenge you – take me to Court if you think you have a case‚” he says in an open letter to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

An investigation by the Hawks found no wrong doing‚ whistle blowers failed to produce evidence when asked to by the ANC and there were no conclusive findings by the Public Protector’s report on state capture – he said in the letter published on Monday. It was penned as the Gupta family were selling various assets to focus on clearing their names.

So‚ then‚ what’s all the fuss about? Is there a case against Duduzane Zuma and the Gupta family?