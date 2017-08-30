Politics

Call for Manana to be dismissed as MP

30 August 2017 - 19:37 By Timeslive
Mduduzi Manana. File photo.
Mduduzi Manana. File photo.
Image: CITY OF EKURHULENI

The Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) is calling for Parliament to dismiss former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana as a member to send a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated.

Said Advocate Bronwyn Pithey from the WLC: “Simply put‚ his assault on a woman is a most telling indictment of his flagrant disregard for the constitutional values of South Africa‚ let alone the criminal nature of the conduct in question.”

No, Zuma has not found his moral conscience

Something unusual happened at the weekend. An ANC government minister resigned in disgrace. As if that wasn't weird enough, the miscreant apologised.
Ideas
9 days ago

WLC‚ she added‚ had therefore submitted a complaint to Parliament’s Registrar of Members’ Interests in terms of clause 10.2.2.2 of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests‚ in which it outlined that Manana had:

- Acted in a manner that is manifestly inconsistent with his oath of office;

- Violated the standards of ethical conduct as set forth in the Code of Ethical Conduct Disclosure of Members’ Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members.

“These transgressions are of a serious nature and cannot be left unchallenged. To do so would be a violation to the constitutional principle of accountability‚ Pithey said.

Act against violence without fear, irrespective of who the perpetrator is

The past few weeks have inflicted so much pain on our country, reversing the small gains we have made in the fight against the abuse of women, ...
Opinion & Analysis
10 days ago

She said it was crucial that Parliament send a clear message to the public that violence against women will not be tolerated at any level.

“For Mr Manana to continue to serve as a Member of Parliament undermines and makes hollow those commitments. The conduct of government officials‚ such as Mr Manana‚ must reflect the obligations of the Constitution and national legislation. Mr Manana has failed to comply with both‚” she stated.

Most read

  1. Call for Manana to be dismissed as MP Politics
  2. Makhathini prepared to resign from Ngema-Zuma foundation if appointed to SABC ... Politics
  3. Susan Shabangu says violence against women not a crisis Politics
  4. Scrap TV licences, says former Treasury official vying for SABC board seat Politics
  5. IPID head Robert McBride in court on charge of alleged child abuse Politics

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X