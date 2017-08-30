WLC‚ she added‚ had therefore submitted a complaint to Parliament’s Registrar of Members’ Interests in terms of clause 10.2.2.2 of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests‚ in which it outlined that Manana had:

- Acted in a manner that is manifestly inconsistent with his oath of office;

- Violated the standards of ethical conduct as set forth in the Code of Ethical Conduct Disclosure of Members’ Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members.

“These transgressions are of a serious nature and cannot be left unchallenged. To do so would be a violation to the constitutional principle of accountability‚ Pithey said.