Call for Manana to be dismissed as MP
The Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) is calling for Parliament to dismiss former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana as a member to send a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated.
Said Advocate Bronwyn Pithey from the WLC: “Simply put‚ his assault on a woman is a most telling indictment of his flagrant disregard for the constitutional values of South Africa‚ let alone the criminal nature of the conduct in question.”
WLC‚ she added‚ had therefore submitted a complaint to Parliament’s Registrar of Members’ Interests in terms of clause 10.2.2.2 of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests‚ in which it outlined that Manana had:
- Acted in a manner that is manifestly inconsistent with his oath of office;
- Violated the standards of ethical conduct as set forth in the Code of Ethical Conduct Disclosure of Members’ Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members.
“These transgressions are of a serious nature and cannot be left unchallenged. To do so would be a violation to the constitutional principle of accountability‚ Pithey said.
She said it was crucial that Parliament send a clear message to the public that violence against women will not be tolerated at any level.
“For Mr Manana to continue to serve as a Member of Parliament undermines and makes hollow those commitments. The conduct of government officials‚ such as Mr Manana‚ must reflect the obligations of the Constitution and national legislation. Mr Manana has failed to comply with both‚” she stated.
