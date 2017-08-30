Civil servants allegedly threw eggs at protesters outside the Pietermaritzburg city hall on Wednesday morning.

The Democratic Alliance alleged that picketers‚ mostly women‚ who were upset over housing issues‚ were also "manhandled by security officers.

"The picketers were also pelted with eggs by council officials‚" DA MP Mergan Chetty said in a statement.

He said Manor and Willow Gardens tenants were informed at the "11th hour" that permission to picket for ownership of their council flats was withdrawn.

"Council officials informed the DA that they were withdrawing the permission to picket‚ even though we have applied on time‚ and complied with all requirements. The DA was also informed‚ at the last minute‚ that Mayor Themba Njilo would not receive the tenants’ memorandum‚" Chetty said.

The DA has now given the mayor 21 days to respond to the memorandum which calls for a write-off of all debt arrears‚ transfer of ownership of the flats from the council to the tenants‚ for title deeds to be handed over and for officials to desist from threatening tenants with eviction and electricity disconnections while the issue is being addressed.

The Msunduzi Council did not respond to requests for comment.