The Hawks told members of a joint committee meeting in Parliament that they were looking into the Gupta emails as well as accusations surrounding a Gupta family wedding which was reportedly bankrolled by South African taxpayers.

The Hawks were speaking to a joint meeting of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance and portfolio committees on Police‚ Trade and Industry and Mineral Resources on illicit financial flows out of SA.

Reports emerged earlier this year of how funding was redirected from the Free State Provincial government's coffers to the lavish wedding in North West province's Sun City‚ following reports emanating from the now infamous Gupta leaks.

Members of the Hawks delegation were responding to questions from Democratic Alliance MP in the Standing Committee on Finance David Maynier when they confirmed that they were probing charges which the party laid against the Gupta family over the family wedding.

The allegations of money laundering are being investigated. However‚ the Hawks stressed to the joint committee that it had to conduct a comprehensive investigation and cannot pre-emptively arrest anybody.

- BusinessLIVE