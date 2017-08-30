Manyi: What suspicious money dealings?

Manyi said once the report was struck off by the Pretoria High Court during former finance minister Pravin Gordhan's case against Oakbay Investments, he was "comfortable" with his decision to buy the company.

"It does not concern me now. If there was any unlawfulness, the courts would have said so. They gave no value to the FIC report. I trust our country's courts in their judgments," said Manyi. "The only people who have ever convicted the Guptas are the media and the public and that has only ever been done on a litany of allegations and no prima facie evidence."

He said people needed to understand that the intelligence centre merely raised suspicions. "Their suspicions do not necessarily mean that transactions are irregular or unlawful. To say so without evidence or due diligence being conducted is wrong."

But Simon Howell, University of Cape Town criminologist, said the centre was solid in its investigations and did not make a noise about a transaction unless it was sound for it to do so.

Howell said if the centre raised suspicions, then the security cluster took them very seriously, "as should the public".

Gordhan approached the court last year in a bid to get a declaratory order stating that he, as minister, could not interfere in the relationship between banks and their private clients.