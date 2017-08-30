A total amount of R1.1m has been spent on security upgrades at the private residences of the Gauteng Premier and his MECs over the past three years‚ Jack Bloom‚ the DA’s Member of Oversight Committee on the Premier’s Office‚ said in a statement.

Bloom said that this was disclosed by Premier David Makhura in a written reply to Bloom’s questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

According to Makhura‚ the ministerial handbook provides guidelines for the security costs for private houses after a security assessment has been done.

The cost for security upgrades was fixed by Cabinet at R100‚000 in June 2003‚ with provision to account for inflation‚ which now amounts to about R200‚000.

Makhura said that he had ordered that any MEC whose private residence security upgrades had exceeded R200‚000 should pay the difference.

According to his written response to Bloom‚ security for his own residence has cost R71‚229‚ and nothing had been spent on upgrades at the houses of four MECs in this term of office because it was already done in a previous term.