Mongameli Bobani has turned to the courts in an attempt to be reinstated in his position as deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay‚ HeraldLIVE reported on Thursday.

Bobani‚ a member of the UDM‚ was voted out in a motion of no confidence last week by coalition partners the DA‚ PA‚ ACDP and COPE‚ while opposition parties walked out of the meeting.

In a lengthy affidavit filed with the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday‚ Bobani said the motion of no confidence tabled against him was unconstitutional and should accordingly be reviewed and set aside.