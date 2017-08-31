The firebrand MP confirmed her appointment‚ saying that she had stepped into the position after erstwhile deputy shadow minister Marius Redelinghuys had resigned.

She said that party leader Mmusi Maimane had asked her to take over.

Kohler-Barnard’s party membership was terminated in 2015 after she shared a Facebook post from journalist Paul Kirk‚ in which he praised former apartheid president PW Botha.

Her expulsion was later lifted following an appeal process‚ but was forced to resign from all leadership positions‚ including her role as shadow minister of police.

Defending her actions‚ Kohler Barnard said she did not read the post fully before sharing it.

The post said: "Please come back PW Botha - you were far more honest than any of these [African National Congress] rogues‚ and you provided a far better service to the public."

She pleaded guilty to misconduct‚ bringing the party into disrepute and not abiding by the party’s social media policy.