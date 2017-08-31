DA's motion for early elections will be debated next week

Yet another raucous debate is expected in the National Assembly next Tuesday when the House meets to debate a DA-sponsored motion calling for early elections.

The National Assembly's Programming Committee agreed on Thursday morning to schedule the debate for September 5.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen and his leader Mmusi Maimane tabled the motion three weeks ago‚ buoyed by the outcome of the recent motion of no confidence in the leadership of President Jacob Zuma.

This was after Zuma narrowly survived the motion that could have ousted him from office when the secret vote results showed at least 26 ANC MPs had voted to remove him from office.