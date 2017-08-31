Politics

DA's motion for early elections will be debated next week

31 August 2017 - 11:18 By Thabo Mokone
The National Assembly in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Anton Scholtz

Yet another raucous debate is expected in the National Assembly next Tuesday when the House meets to debate a DA-sponsored motion calling for early elections.

The National Assembly's Programming Committee agreed on Thursday morning to schedule the debate for September 5.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen and his leader Mmusi Maimane tabled the motion three weeks ago‚ buoyed by the outcome of the recent motion of no confidence in the leadership of President Jacob Zuma.

This was after Zuma narrowly survived the motion that could have ousted him from office when the secret vote results showed at least 26 ANC MPs had voted to remove him from office.

National general elections are only due to be held in 2019 but Steenhuisen has argued that the country could no longer afford another two years of ANC rule.

"With over half of South Africans living in abject poverty‚ 9.3-million of our people without work and our economy showing no signs of being able to recover from the recession‚ we need a new beginning‚" said Steenhuisen.

"The drafters of our Constitution foresaw a need to include a provision to allow for early elections for this very purpose. The events of 8 August made it clear that our country desperately needs a new beginning‚” he said.

“The ANC can no longer be trusted to govern and it is clear that South Africans have had enough.

“The DA will call on all MPs to support this motion to usher in new elections. Given the enormity of the challenges lying ahead‚ South Africa cannot afford to have that ANC in power any longer.”

