President Jacob Zuma is almost guaranteed to get a hostile reception when he faces questions about his family in parliament on Thursday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) berets have promised to return to the National Assembly‚ which they have recently boycotted when Zuma speaks‚ to put the president “in his place”.

EFF leader Julius Malema said earlier this week that the party had reversed its decision not to be in parliament when Zuma answered questions.

“We realise that when we are not inside the House‚ he behaves like he owns that territory‚ so we must go back there and then put him (in) his place‚” he said at a press conference.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said on Thursday that Zuma believed he had weathered a crisis of legitimacy after surviving a motion of no confidence against him.

“A motion of no confidence has not revealed why Zuma broke his oath of office‚ and thus violated the constitution. In our eyes‚ no one can be declared a constitutional delinquent by the highest court in the land and they remain in public office‚” he said.

WATCH | Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent