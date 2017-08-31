A former municipal manager‚ Louis Nothnagel‚ 55‚ and former chief municipal chief financial officer‚ Marius Botha‚ 58‚ who were both employed by the Karoo Hoogland Municipality in the Northern Cape‚ have been sentenced in the Williston Regional Court for corruption.

The owner of an alleged bogus company‚ Ockert Tobias Cloete‚ 65‚ was also sentenced with the two men.

Police spokesman Captain Philani Nkwalase said that Botha and Cloete were each sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for corruption‚ four years for money laundering and two years for four counts of fraud.

Cloete was given an additional eight years’ imprisonment for a separate fraud charge. The sentences will run concurrently‚ which means that Botha will effectively serve five years’ imprisonment while Cloete will serve eight years’ imprisonment‚ Nkwalase said. Nothnagel was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment with an alternative R5‚000 fine for contravening section 173 (1) of the Municipal Finance Management Act no 53 of 2003‚ which translates to negligence or failure to prevent corruption.

Nkwalase said that an investigation by the Hawks had revealed that prescribed procurement processes were not followed in appointing a service provider.

“Consequently‚ Cloete’s bogus company received undue payments for delivery and installation of 600 solar geysers (100L low pressure) to the community in Williston.”

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ Lieutenant-General Yoliswa Matakata‚ has welcomed the trio’s sentences.

“This sentence will serve as a deterrent to all acts of corruption particularly the public service sector. Those that witness corruption have an obligation to report it‚ failure to do so will result in one being prosecuted‚” Matakata said.