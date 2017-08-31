Hawks hover over Gordhan again

There are moves towards charging former finance minister Pravin Gordhan over the alleged bugging of National Prosecuting Authority offices in 2007, a project dubbed "Sunday Evenings".

While the Hawks would not confirm the status of their investigation on Wednesday, The Times' sister publication, Business Day, understands that both former finance minister Trevor Manuel and his deputy Jabu Moleketi have been subpoenaed on the matter.

Manuel was out of the country, but confirmed via SMS that he had been subpoenaed. Moleketi could not be reached for comment.

It is also understood from senior sources that the investigation is at an advanced stage with two SA Revenue Service officials having turned state witnesses.

The developments emerged on Wednesday at a time when there was an apparent renewed attack on Gordhan who has been outspoken against the controversial Gupta family and state capture.