Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he can afford to have a birthday party wherever he likes.

Madikizela‚ who held a news conference on Thursday about the investigation into a party thrown for him in Cape Town earlier this year‚ said: “My salary [as Western Cape human settlements MEC] is R1.9-million a year‚ I can afford to have a party anywhere‚ by the way.

“I can go to any place to dine myself‚ it’s not as if you are talking about someone here who was at a place that he cannot afford to be at ...why do people find it strange that I was at One&Only?”