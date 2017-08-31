I earn enough to have my cake and eat it‚ says Cape DA leader
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he can afford to have a birthday party wherever he likes.
Madikizela‚ who held a news conference on Thursday about the investigation into a party thrown for him in Cape Town earlier this year‚ said: “My salary [as Western Cape human settlements MEC] is R1.9-million a year‚ I can afford to have a party anywhere‚ by the way.
“I can go to any place to dine myself‚ it’s not as if you are talking about someone here who was at a place that he cannot afford to be at ...why do people find it strange that I was at One&Only?”
Since the Sunday Times broke the story about his party‚ Madikizela has maintained it was a surprise organised and paid for by friends. He refused to say how much the party cost‚ only confirming that the cake was R3‚000.
Controversy started when it was alleged that the party was paid for by construction bosses who work for his department.
However‚ only Pumla Zantsi‚ who is a shareholder in a company doing business with his department‚ has been confirmed as one of the people who contributed.
Madikizela said the investigation by the Western Cape legislature conduct committee was a smear campaign by his political opponents‚ including DA MPL Lennit Max‚ who chaired the committee until his resignation last week.
Madikizela said Max was conflicted because he was a rival for the position of DA leader at the party’s elective conference in two months.
“Whether I am right or wrong‚ if this thing continues to play in the media it benefits my opponents‚ and Lennit is certainly one of my opponents‚” said Madikizela.
The MEC said he had written to Max saying he should recuse himself because of the conflict of interest. He alleged that Max was sending newspaper clippings about the investigation to party delegates.
Asked about the people who paid for his lavish party‚ he said he since gone back to check their names and none of them did business with his department.
The ANC says the office of the public protector is investigating the birthday party.
