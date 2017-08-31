The HSF wanted the high court to declare that the JSC’s decision was irrational in law.

When a decision goes on review‚ the record of the decision that is challenged must be handed over to court in terms of Rule 53 of the Uniform Rules of Court.

The JSC did not hand over the recording of its deliberations. Instead‚ the JSC sent the reasons of its decision‚ distilled from the deliberations‚ which set out its considerations in respect of each candidate. It also sent the transcripts of the interviews of the candidates and other correspondence.

The HSF was not happy with this record‚ as it excluded recordings of the deliberations.

However‚ the high court in Cape Town and the Supreme Court of Appeal held that the JSC’s deliberations did not automatically form part of the record as contemplated in Rule 53.

Arguing for the HSF on Thursday‚ David Unterhalter SC told the Constitutional Court that the decision-making powers of the JSC were subject to legal review.

Unterhalter said the court was entitled to get the reasons behind the decision and what deliberations gave rise to that decision.

“The reasons are just the summation and extraction for deliberations that took place‚” Unterhalter said.