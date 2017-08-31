President Zuma quizzed on family contracts
President Jacob Zuma – did you influence any state department to award contracts to your family?
That is one of six questions that Zuma is scheduled to answer in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.
Zuma will be quizzed on the awarding of state contracts‚ development initiatives started in Africa since South Africa became co-chair of the G-20 Development Working Group‚ Operation Phakisa and government progress in combatting gender-based violence.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane wants to know if Zuma “instructed or influenced any state department or entity” to award contracts to his immediate or extended family.
“If not‚ what is the position in this regard; if so‚ what are the relevant details in each case‚” is how the question is phrased.
A series of damning leaked e-mails‚ purporting to show evidence of widespread state capture‚ has revealed the close and lucrative business relationship enjoyed by Zuma’s son Duduzane and the Gupta family.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will ask Zuma what progress government has made in the fight against gender-based violence. Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s comments that government leaders were guilty of more serious crimes against women than former Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana‚ will also come under scrutiny.
The IFP wants to know if Zuma has “taken any steps to obtain information from the Minister of Social Development so that appropriate action may be taken to root out gender-based violence and abuse by leaders in Government?”
The African National Congress (ANC) will ask Zuma what he has found to be the major achievements of Operation Phakisa.
