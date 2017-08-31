President Zuma quizzed on family contracts

President Jacob Zuma – did you influence any state department to award contracts to your family?

That is one of six questions that Zuma is scheduled to answer in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

Zuma will be quizzed on the awarding of state contracts‚ development initiatives started in Africa since South Africa became co-chair of the G-20 Development Working Group‚ Operation Phakisa and government progress in combatting gender-based violence.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane wants to know if Zuma “instructed or influenced any state department or entity” to award contracts to his immediate or extended family.