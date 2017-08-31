President Jacob Zuma has received the final report of a commission established to look into scrapping university tuition fees.

The presidency said Judge Jonathan Heher had presented the report to Zuma at his Genadendal residence in Cape Town.

"President Zuma will study the report and its recommendations as well as make it available to the public in due course‚" it said in a statement.

The commission was appointed in January last year after university campuses erupted in protests that often turned violent and resulted in clashes between students and police.

Tensions also boiled over at the commission‚ with some sittings being disrupted by students.