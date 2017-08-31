Politics

President Zuma receives university fees report

31 August 2017 - 08:11 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

President Jacob Zuma has received the final report of a commission established to look into scrapping university tuition fees.

The presidency said Judge Jonathan Heher had presented the report to Zuma at his Genadendal residence in Cape Town.

"President Zuma will study the report and its recommendations as well as make it available to the public in due course‚" it said in a statement.

The commission was appointed in January last year after university campuses erupted in protests that often turned violent and resulted in clashes between students and police.

Tensions also boiled over at the commission‚ with some sittings being disrupted by students.

In September last year‚ there was a tense standoff between students and University of Cape Town vice chancellor Max Price.

After his presentation at one of the sittings‚ students stopped Price and demanded that he bring back those who were suspended from UCT for their involvement in the Fees Must Fall protests.

For over 40 minutes‚ Max was engaged in a confrontation with the students‚ who swore at him and called him a “white settler”.

"President Zuma has expressed his gratitude to Judge Heher and all members of the Commission for the work done that ensured the successful conclusion of the work of the Commission‚" the presidency said.

"The President also thanks all the witnesses and stakeholders in higher education for their contribution and participation in the Commission."

