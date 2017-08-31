The man who got Pravin Gordhan off the hook‚ SARS adviser Vlok Symington‚ is facing dismissal for his role in revealing how the Hawks created trumped up charges against the former finance minister.

In October‚ Symington made headlines when he was held in a SARS boardroom against his will by Hawks officials and Tom Moyane's bodyguard. He was refusing to hand over documents relating to the fraud charges against Gordhan.

Symington has filed papers at the high court in Pretoria asking that the court prevent SARS from firing or harassing him for his disclosures to the Independent Police Directorate and the NPA. He is using the Protected Disclosures Act‚ which protects whistleblowers who leak information relating to their knowledge of possible crimes.

Symington's disclosures revealed how SARS and the Hawks conspired to withhold documentation from the NPA that would have prevented them from charging Gordhan.

The NPA charged Gordhan with fraud for approving an early retirement payout to SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay. In 2009‚ Symington‚ a legal pension expert‚ said SARS advised in writing that it was lawful for Pillay to retire early and access his pension.