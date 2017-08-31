WATCH | Duduzane Zuma in exclusive BBC interview: 'I like the Guptas'

Duduzane Zuma, son of President Jacob Zuma, has denied any claims of corruption in an interview with the BBC's Africa correspondent, Milton Nkosi, who travelled to Dubai to meet him.

Below is a transcript of the highlights of the interview.

ON WHY HE IS A BUSINESS PARTNER OF THE GUPTAS

Duduzane Zuma (DZ): I don’t think they wanted anything from me. They liked me. As I liked them. I think I’m a likeable guy!

Milton Nkosi (MN): Why did they like you, do you think?

DZ: That’s a question that you’ll have to ask them. I don’t know. I think I’m a likeable guy. There’s nothing untoward about it. There’s no unpacking the relationship and what was in it for them, what was in it for me. It was just a meeting of minds - they understood me, I understood them.

MN: You don’t look back and say, maybe they wanted me because I’m the son of the president?

DZ: I look back and I think I’m glad I met these guys and I’m glad we are where we are today.