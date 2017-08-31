Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says whoever wins the ANC presidency during the party's elective conference in December must be supported by everyone in the party.

Speaking in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday at a KwaDukuza Women's month event‚ on the eve of the start of the ANC nomination process in Groutville‚ Dlamini-Zuma said the candidate who wins the party's top job must not fire those who lose the contest.

"What I want to say is that when the election is done‚ we'll all support who will win. Whoever wins must not fire us. We will still be members of the ANC even when we lose‚" she said.

"I'm saying this because I’m practising it and I know it. If you lose you support those who win and you must remain in the ANC and work as if you won because the economy is for the people and it’s not yours. You work for the people‚" she said to rapturous applause.