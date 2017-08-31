Premier Helen Zille was again forced out of the Western Cape legislature on Thursday after refusing to withdraw unparliamentary comments.

A fortnight ago‚ Zille offered to leave after refusing to withdraw her remark that EFF MPL Bernard Joseph was lying. And on Thursday she was given marching orders by Speaker Sharma Fernandez following her defence of Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

While delivering a speech‚ Madikizela was heckled by Sharon Davids and other ANC MPLs over the legislature’s investigation into his lavish birthday party.

Davids alleged that Zille told her to “shut up”‚ but when Zille said she moved her lips but “vocalised nothing”‚ Davids replied: “I lost respect for this honourable premier and I don’t think that is the way for the first lady of the province to behave. She is rude‚ she is a rude person.”

Zille retorted: “[Davids] has been running a running commentary reflecting on the integrity of [Madikizela]. [She] has a prima facie charge against her of fraud against this house.”

The premier refused Fernandez’s request to withdraw her remarks and was ordered to leave.