Politics

Zille kicked out of legislature after accusing ANC member of fraud

31 August 2017 - 16:26 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Helen Zille. File photo.
Helen Zille. File photo.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Premier Helen Zille was again forced out of the Western Cape legislature on Thursday after refusing to withdraw unparliamentary comments.

A fortnight ago‚ Zille offered to leave after refusing to withdraw her remark that EFF MPL Bernard Joseph was lying. And on Thursday she was given marching orders by Speaker Sharma Fernandez following her defence of Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

While delivering a speech‚ Madikizela was heckled by Sharon Davids and other ANC MPLs over the legislature’s investigation into his lavish birthday party.

Davids alleged that Zille told her to “shut up”‚ but when Zille said she moved her lips but “vocalised nothing”‚ Davids replied: “I lost respect for this honourable premier and I don’t think that is the way for the first lady of the province to behave. She is rude‚ she is a rude person.”

Zille retorted: “[Davids] has been running a running commentary reflecting on the integrity of [Madikizela]. [She] has a prima facie charge against her of fraud against this house.”

The premier refused Fernandez’s request to withdraw her remarks and was ordered to leave.

READ MORE

'Uyaxoka!' Zille defiant after new tweet tiff

Premier Helen Zille’s colonialism tweets forced her out of the Western Cape legislature on Thursday.
Politics
14 days ago

'Zille‚ Zille‚ Zille!' DA celebrates as Western Cape premier defeats ANC's motion of no confidence

The ANC in the Western Cape found itself alone as fellow opposition parties ganged up with the ruling DA to paint it as a failed party as the ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SARS official who helped Pravin now faces dismissal Politics
  2. Zuma and Malema slug it out in Parliament Politics
  3. WATCH | Duduzane Zuma in exclusive BBC interview: 'I like the Guptas' Politics
  4. Whoever wins top ANC job mustn't cast out losers‚ says Dlamini-Zuma Politics
  5. JSC secret deliberations on appointing judges under spotlight Politics

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma: Exclusive BBC interview with the South African President's son
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
X