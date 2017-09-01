I can have my cake and eat it: Madikizela

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he can afford to have a birthday party wherever he likes.

Madikizela, who held a news conference on Thursday about the investigation into a party thrown for him in Cape Town, said: "My salary [as Western Cape human settlements MEC] is R1.9-million a year. I can afford to have a party anywhere, by the way.

"I can go to any place to dine myself. It's not as if you are talking about someone here who was at a place that he cannot afford to be at .why do people find it strange that I was at One&Only?"

Madikizela has maintained the party was a surprise organised and paid for by friends. He refused to say how much it cost, confirming only that the cake was R3,000.

Controversy started when it was alleged the party was paid for by construction bosses who work for his department. Pumla Zantsi, a shareholder in a company doing business with human settlements, has been confirmed as one of the people who contributed.

Madikizela said the investigation by the Western Cape legislature conduct committee was a smear campaign by his political opponents, including DA provincial legislator member Lennit Max, who chaired the committee until his resignation last week.

Madikizela said Max was conflicted because he was a rival for the position of DA leader at the party's elective conference in two months.

"Whether I am right or wrong, if this thing continues to play in the media it benefits my opponents and Lennit is certainly one of my opponents," said Madikizela.

The MEC said he had written to Max saying he should recuse himself because of the conflict of interest. He alleged Max was sending newspaper clippings about the investigation to party delegates.

Speaking to The Times, Max denied a smear campaign. "The media were getting their information directly from the conduct committee and what was published in the papers emanated from the committee and not me.

"I would like to advise Mr Madikizela as the interim provincial leader to show leadership and not to pre-empt the work of the conduct committee but to allow the committee to do its work without undue interference."