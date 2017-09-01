'I'm glad I met these guys': Duduzane Zuma on the Guptas

President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, is "super happy" that he met the Gupta family, he told the BBC in a wide-ranging interview.

He said he met them "through" his father.

In an interview with the BBC filmed in Dubai, the usually reclusive Duduzane said he did not believe the Gupta family wanted anything from him.

"They liked me. As I liked them. I think I'm a likable guy," he said.

Asked why the Gupta family liked him, Zuma replied: "That's a question that you'll have to ask them. I don't know. I think I'm a likable guy. There's nothing untoward about it. There's no unpacking the relationship and what was in it for them, what was in it for me. It was just a meeting of minds - they understood me, I understood them," he said.

