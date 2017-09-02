The EFF has taken a decision to stay away from all council meetings of the DA-led coalitions to demonstrate to the DA that they cannot govern alone without smaller parties‚ the party said on Friday.

Both the councils of Tshwane and Johannesburg had to be adjourned on Thursday after the EFF caucuses did not attend the meetings. The ANC caucuses later staged a walkout‚ which prevented the council meetings from having a quorum. The EFF acts as kingmaker in these metros‚ as well as in municipalities in Limpopo.

"Following the actions of the DA in Nelson Mandela Metro which demonstrated an arrogance of power and white supremacy‚ we have decided to stay away from all other municipality council meetings governed by the DA-led opposition coalitions. Although the EFF is not part of any opposition coalition government‚ we have taken exception to the actions of the DA in Nelson Mandela Metro‚" the statement read.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa had threatened to withdraw from the coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay‚ following the removal of deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani‚ who is a UDM member.