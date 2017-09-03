The hanky-panky that may or may not have been going on in the private life of presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be the topic of many after-church lunch conversations all over the country on Sunday.

Ramaphosa has dismissed it all as a smear campaign and admitted to having one affair‚ but the Sunday Independent is sticking to its leaked-email guns revealing that maybe a whole lot more has been going on between the sheets and promised to reveal more juicy details in the coming weeks.

But after all‚ we have to remind ourselves‚ this is South Africa.