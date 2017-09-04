The Democratic Alliance is not happy about the resignation of Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson.

Henderson's resignation was announced ahead of a report into his UK firm's conduct in South Africa‚ where it has been accused of fuelling racial tensions.

"James Henderson's decision to relinquish his role as CEO of Bell Pottinger is not in any way an act of valour - he owns 40% of the public relations firm and remains a majority shareholder‚" DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said in a statement.

"If Henderson had truly appreciated the implications of their propaganda in South Africa‚ he would repay the £1‚200‚000 (approximately R20 million) it earned from the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ for the benefit of South Africa as the DA requested."