Politics

Bell Pottinger boss is no hero for stepping down - DA

04 September 2017 - 08:23 By Timeslive
Bell Pottinger logo. File photo.
Bell Pottinger logo. File photo.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The Democratic Alliance is not happy about the resignation of Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson.

Henderson's resignation was announced ahead of a report into his UK firm's conduct in South Africa‚ where it has been accused of fuelling racial tensions.

"James Henderson's decision to relinquish his role as CEO of Bell Pottinger is not in any way an act of valour - he owns 40% of the public relations firm and remains a majority shareholder‚" DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said in a statement.

"If Henderson had truly appreciated the implications of their propaganda in South Africa‚ he would repay the £1‚200‚000 (approximately R20 million) it earned from the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ for the benefit of South Africa as the DA requested."

The Guptas, Bell Pottinger and the fake news propaganda machine

INVESTIGATION: UK PR firm Bell Pottinger’s role in the construction of the Gupta family’s propaganda empire was part of a multinational fake news ...
News
5 hours ago

The report‚ due on Tuesday‚ follows a complaint lodged by the DA with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA)‚ an industry body.

Van Damme said Henderson had failed to release a report compiled by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP3‚ the law firm appointed by Bell Pottinger to audit the Gupta account.

Henderson had promise to release the report by the end of August.

"Full disclosure of the nature of the contract it entered into with Zuma and the Guptas would have demonstrated goodwill and willingness to begin to repair the damage their work caused to South Africa‚" Van Damme said.

"August has ended and no report has been released. Instead‚ we receive news of his resignation‚ a move no doubt‚ designed to appease. The DA is not appeased."

Van Damme said the party may take further action against Bell Pottinger.

READ MORE:

How the Guptas' propaganda war machine was built

The Guptas' disinformation campaign used a range of media to carry their propaganda
News
5 hours ago

How to hire a Twitter army like the Guptas did

The Gupta family’s propaganda campaign inaugurated South Africa into the epicentre of the era of fake news
News
5 hours ago

How the Gupta campaign weaponised social media

The Gupta campaign used social media as a weapon to target key opponents and replicated methods used elsewhere in the world
News
5 hours ago

ANALYSIS | So, did the Gupta family's fake news campaign work?

Consider the count: two finance ministers down – or did it fail miserably?
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. It’s time for SAA's Dudu Myeni to go‚ says DA Politics
  2. Bell Pottinger boss is no hero for stepping down - DA Politics
  3. Ramaphosa needs quick fix to dirty tricks Politics
  4. Motion for early election aimed at ridding SA of ‘toxic leadership’: DA Politics
  5. Mbalula wants to shut down ‘picnic at Waterkloof’ Politics

Latest Videos

South Korea holds drill in response to North's nuclear test
North Korea confirms sixth nuclear test
X