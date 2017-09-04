Former ANCYL secretary general dies following shooting
Sindiso Magaqa‚ the former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League secretary-general‚ has died.
African National Congress spokesman in Kwazulu-Natal Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed Magaqa’s death on Monday night.
Magaqa and two other ANC councillors were rushed to hospital in July after they were shot by unknown people at UMzimkhulu in southern KwaZulu-Natal.
He has been in hospital since.
Ntuli said the ANC was convinced Magaqa was on the path to recovery in hospital.
Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema was among the first to send a message of condolences following the news.
My brother and friend #SindisoMagaqa is no more, may his soul Rest In Peace. We will always miss you fearless economic freedom fighter.😢💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VyWBOcLJrc— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 4, 2017
Magaqa was the secretary-general of the youth league until it was disbanded in 2012 after its leadership was found guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute.
While Magaqa was suspended‚ Malema‚ who was ANCYL leader and spokesman Floyd Shivambu were expelled from the party. -TimesLIVE
