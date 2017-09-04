Politics

Former ANCYL secretary general dies following shooting

04 September 2017 - 21:24 By Timeslive
Sindiso Magaqa. File photo.
Sindiso Magaqa. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sibusiso Msibi

Sindiso Magaqa‚ the former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League secretary-general‚ has died.

African National Congress spokesman in Kwazulu-Natal Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed Magaqa’s death on Monday night.

Ex-ANC Youth League leader's car peppered with at least a dozen bullets

At least a dozen bullets were fired from a high-powered rifle into a vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening, leaving three councillors fighting ...
Politics
1 month ago

Magaqa and two other ANC councillors were rushed to hospital in July after they were shot by unknown people at UMzimkhulu in southern KwaZulu-Natal.

He has been in hospital since.

Ntuli said the ANC was convinced Magaqa was on the path to recovery in hospital.

Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema was among the first to send a message of condolences following the news.

Magaqa was the secretary-general of the youth league until it was disbanded in 2012 after its leadership was found guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute.

While Magaqa was suspended‚ Malema‚ who was ANCYL leader and spokesman Floyd Shivambu were expelled from the party. -TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. ANC mourns passing of Magaqa Politics
  2. Former ANCYL secretary general dies following shooting Politics
  3. Public Protector not amused by DA sharing provisional confidential report with ... Politics
  4. MK veterans at loggerheads over fraudulent membership claims Politics
  5. Lindiwe Sisulu top female candidate to lead ANC‚ poll shows Politics

Latest Videos

This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
Caught on camera: Police officer driving children at 180km/h

Related articles

  1. Hitman hostel shows up crisis in justice system Opinion & Analysis
  2. Police release identikits of two men wanted in connection with Magaqa shooting South Africa
  3. Hit on ANCYL's Magaqa can be traced back to Durban hostel: expert Politics
  4. Guns for hire: Commission hears Glebelands hostel a hideout for paid killers South Africa
  5. Body count on the rise in wave of shootings, killings of councillors in ... Politics
X