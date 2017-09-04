Chairperson of the South African Airways (SAA) Board Dudu Myeni should be fired with immediate effect to prevent her continued destruction of the little that is left of the state-owned airline‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

It described media reports on Sunday that Myeni would remain until her close friend‚ President Jacob Zuma‚ ends his term in 2019‚ as “simply mind boggling”.

DA deputy spokesman Alf Lees said he had written to Myeni to request confirmation that these reports were true and if so‚ why she believed it was in the interest of the crumbling SAA for her to remain‚ despite commitments that her appointment would come to an end at the beginning of September.

“It is clearly nonsensical for the Cabinet to once again capitulate to the wishes of a discredited President and to not instruct Malusi Gigaba‚ the Minister of Finance‚ to adhere to the commitment that was made that Ms Myeni would be appointed as SAA board chair for one year.

“Ms Myeni must be fired with immediate effect to prevent her continued destruction of the little that is left of SAA‚” Lees stated.