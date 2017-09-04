ANC national executive committee member Lindiwe Sisulu is emerging as the leading female candidate to lead the ANC and the country.

Sisulu has a 29 percentage point lead over her closest rival‚ former African Union commission Chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma’s support dropped from 28% on July 12 to 23% by August 11 while Sisulu‚ whose support had already seen significant gains‚ saw her lead stretch from 45% to 52% in the same period.

This is according to a survey by polling company Intelligent Insights in which 1‚640 people - 902 female and 738 male - were asked about their preferences ahead of the ANC’s hugely anticipated elective conference in December as well as the 2019 general elections thereafter.

The poll appears to indicate that Sisulu’s candidature is having the effect of splitting Dlamini-Zuma’s votes‚ with just three months to go before the conference.