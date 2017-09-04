With just three months to go before the ANC’s elective conference‚ divisions within the party continue to widen.

This comes as the ANC military veterans are at loggerheads with each other‚ with the MK National Council crying fowl over the legitimacy of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) leadership.

A divided MKMVA held its conference in June at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg where they took a resolution to back former AU Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini -Zuma to be the ANC’s next president in December.

"We are obviously challenging the legitimacy of that conference [because] that conference was not in accordance with the what the ANC had instructed the ad hoc committee to facilitate and was also not in accordance with our agreement which Kebby (Maphatsoe) repudiated‚" said former chief of the SANDF General Siphiwe Nyanda.