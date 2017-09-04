The department of public works has come in for some flak from the DA over the conditions of police stations and their facilities around the country.

Doing an oversight visit to Berea Police Station in Durban on Monday‚ DA shadow minister of police Zakhele Mbhele said several issues confronting the small station related to a lack of political will to address important issues facing the cop shop.

Mbhele said they found out that due to the small size of the station compared to the area and the population they now serve‚ crime has spiked in the area which includes Musgrave‚ Morningside and Berea.

Mbhele‚ accompanied by DA eThekwini councillors‚ met with station commander Col Nkosinathi Radebe who has been at the helm of the station for a year.

The 135-member station had 12 vacancies and was short of vehicles.