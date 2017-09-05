The EFF has argued in the Constitutional Court that speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete has failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable‚ after he violated the constitution using state money to pay for his Nkandla home upgrades.

The EFF‚ the United Democratic Movement and the Democratic Alliance want the highest court in the land to order parliament to start impeachment proceedings against Zuma.

EFF advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said it was clear that Zuma had violated the constitution by using public funds for his personal home renovations.

This meant parliament needs to hold him to account‚ he explained.