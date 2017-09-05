ConCourt to hear application calling on Mbete to act against Zuma

An opposition party application to the Constitutional Court to force Parliament to act against President Jacob Zuma is set to place Speaker Baleka Mbete's conduct under scrutiny once again when it is heard on Tuesday.

The Speaker has twice been found wanting by the court in the last 18 months - over the Nkandla matter as well as in the more recent secret ballot judgment.

The Economic Freedom Fighters‚ United Democratic Movement‚ Congress of the People and the DA have argued in court papers that the Speaker had failed to put in place appropriate processes and mechanisms to hold the president accountable following his failure to implement the Public Protector’s Report of 19 March 2014. The parties argue that Mbete's failure meant she had violated the constitution. They are seeking an order to compel Parliament to conduct an investigation into Zuma's conduct to determine whether his offences warrant initiating impeachment processes against him.