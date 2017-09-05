The Independent Labour Caucus‚ a collection of 12 unions‚ is objecting to the possible use of state employees' pension funds to bail out South African Airways.

SAA owes R6.8 billion to banks‚ payable at the end of September‚ with several banks refusing to extend repayment terms.

The Government Employees Pension Fund is invested into South African companies through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and it is this that may be used to pay the airline's debt. The PIC invests about 1.8 trillion in assets‚ according to economist Professor Alex van den Heever.

The Independent Labour Caucus includes teachers' union Naptosa and Hospersa‚ which represents hotel staff. It has threatened court action should fund trustees approve the use of PIC funds for SAA debt.

The organisation has written to the fund's board of trustees‚ the Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba and Deputy Minister of Finance Sfiso Buthelezi‚ who chairs the PIC board.