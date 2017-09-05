Not even Oscar Pistorius‚ Brexit or Bonang could push #ZumaMustFall off its top spot on social media.

For two-and-a-half years‚ the hashtag and related references - #JZ783‚ #ZumaMustGo‚ #ZumaGate‚ #ZumaStepDown #ImpeachZuma‚ #FireZuma‚ #PhansiZuma and #HambaZuma - have been trending.

According to media monitoring firm ROi Africa‚ #ZumaMustFall‚ created when the country went into protest mode amid a series of allegations against Number One‚ reached its peak when President Jacob Zuma fired finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan.