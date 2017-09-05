“Nobody ever raised anything with me. I don’t know anything about it [his candidacy]‚” said Sotashe.

Provincial secretary Faize Jacobs confirmed that the party would go a provincial general council in October where a replacement for Fransman would be elected.

But he would not be drawn to comment on the current behind-the-scenes lobbying‚ only saying “we will allow the internal processes to run [their] course.”

A provincial executive committee (PEC) member close to Mkongi said an election of a chairman was essential because the party currently had a weak secretary.

“[Mkongi] wants to be the chair of the province‚” said the PEC member.

He said there were however still discussions because “there are so many people who are interested to become chairperson but you will find that they will be narrowed to just two people."

Mkongi is said to have the support of provincial ANC Youth League but insiders said the league had no real structures in the province.

Another ANC insider said Dyantyi was a strong contender because he was backed by a grouping which supports Cyril Ramaphosa to take over as the new president of the ANC in December.

A large number of the PEC leaders are seen to be Ramaphosa supporters.

“There is the metro and then there is the rest of the province which is largely united [around Ramaphosa]. So [Dyantyi] is probably the most widely supported‚” said the insider.

Another source said both Dyantyi and Mkongi were in with a good chance but Dugmore could be a good compromise candidate as he was not entrenched in any of the provincial factions.

However‚ this meant that he had no definite support.

When contacted on Tuesday‚ Dyantyi said he was busy and asked to TimesLIVE to call him later but his phone was unanswered for the rest of the day.

Dugmore said he was aware that his name was being mentioned as a possible candidate.

“It is inappropriate to comment at this stage. As per ANC tradition‚ our ANC structures led by the PEC of the Western Cape will officiate over all these matter relating to the convening of the PGC‚” said Dugmore.

Mkongi could not be reached for comment.

