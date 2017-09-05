Keep state resources out of party wars says Mantashe

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has called on factions within the party to refrain from using state resources in smear campaigns designed to discredit presidential candidates.

His remarks come days after deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa made headlines over alleged extramarital affairs with several women.

Ramaphosa has admitted to one affair and said state resources have been used in a “smear campaign” against him.

He claimed that the emails being used as proof of the affairs were doctored and suspected government intelligence staff were implicated.