Politics

Malema completes his honours degree

05 September 2017 - 16:09 By Sipho Mabena
Julius Malema. File photo
Julius Malema. File photo
Image: Sizwe Ndingane

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema will on Wednesday graduate with a BA-Honours Degree in Philosophy from the College of Human Sciences at the University of South Africa.

Malema‚ the fiery MP affectionately known as Juju‚ started his junior degree in 2011‚ graduating in March 2016.

The EFF leader‚ whose official title in the party is Commander in Chief (CIC)‚ also has a diploma in youth development from Unisa.

Professor Mandla Makhanya‚ Principal and Vice Chancellor‚ congratulated Malema for managing to complete his studies in a difficult environment as a leader of a political party.

“We wish him the best and hope he will continue with his education…to encourage young people to take education serious in order to uplift their lives” he said.

The party’s spokesperson‚ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ recently completed his PHD in political studies at the University of Witwatersrand.

Floyd Shivambu‚ the party’s chief whip‚ completed a master’s degree in political studies at the University of Witwatersrand in 2014.

 

