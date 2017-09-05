Mngxitama should get educated at Holocaust centre says SAJBD

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) wants the Equality Court to order Black First Land First leader Andile Mgxitama to apologise for tweets over the holocaust‚ get sensitivity training or pay a R150‚000 fine.

Mngxitama earned the ire of the board last month when he tweeted: “For those claiming the legacy of the holocaust is ONLY negative think about the lampshades and Jewish soap.”

Later in the day he allegedly followed up with another tweet about “the aroma of the burning flesh from the furnace of the holocaust may wet (sic) the appetite of the SA cannibals”.